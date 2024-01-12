Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Capacit'e Infra raises Rs 200 cr via QIP route for working capital needs

Capacit'e Infra on Friday said that it has raised Rs 200 crore through issuance of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP)

infrastructure, infra, real estate

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Capacit'e Infra on Friday said that it has raised Rs 200 crore through issuance of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).
The proceeds from the QIP will be utilised for funding working capital requirements and other general corporate purpose of the company, Capacit'e Infra said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Capacit'e Infraprojects announces the successful completion of its fundraise of Rs 200 crore through a QIP. The book was subscribed more than four times and witnessed traction from a diversified set of investors," it said.
The company's QIP committee approved the issue allotment of 79,47,546 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to 24 Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at an issue price of Rs 251.65 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 241.65 per equity share).
Capacit'e Infra Executive Director Rohit Katyal said, "We witnessed a positive response to our QIP. It reflects the trust investors have in our potential. The funds raised through this QIP shall empower us to accelerate our growth trajectory and further strengthening our position in the building infrastructure sector."

Mumbai-headquartered Capacit'e Infraprojects is an engineering, procurement and construction company providing end-to-end building of construction services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

IIT Bombay placement: 22, not 85, students secure Rs 1 cr salary package

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

IITs seek consensus to exclude highest salaries in placement reports

Reserve Bank of India gives nod to reverse merger of IDFC-IDFC First Bank

Indian Bank extends slide to 2nd day; slips 8% after listing of QIP shares

Food regulator FSSAI inspects flight kitchens following live worm fiasco

BlackRock quarterly profit rises on strong assets under management

LIC receives another Income Tax demand notice worth Rs 1,370.60 crore

ProClime commits Rs 450 crore investment in TN to drive carbon projects

Indian Bank inks pact with FPL Tech to launch co-branded credit card

Topics : Capacit'e Infra IPO India's infrastructure Infrastructure investment QIP QIP India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon