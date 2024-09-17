Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Capgemini opens Esop plan to 97% employees, including 175k staff in India

Capgemini opens Esop plan to 97% employees, including 175k staff in India

This is the eleventh edition of the IT major's employee share ownership plan after the previous one from 2019 is set to expire at the end of the year

Capgemini

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Global technology major Capgemini has announced the launch of its eleventh employee share ownership plan (Esop), which is available to 97 per cent of its employees globally, including a majority of its 175,000 employees in India. This initiative is part of the company’s effort to align employee interests with its development and performance. The Esop will result in a capital increase reserved for employees, offering up to 2.7 million shares, equivalent to 1.56 per cent of Capgemini’s total outstanding shares, the company said in a release earlier this week.

The programme aims to sustain employee ownership at around 8 per cent of the company’s share capital, as the previous Esop from 2019 is set to expire by the end of this year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

Esop reservation period is open till Oct

The reservation period for subscribing to Capgemini shares will be open from September 12 to October 1, 2024. Following this, a subscription and revocation period will take place from November 12 to 14, 2024. Employees participating in the Esop will benefit from leveraged and guaranteed investment options, protecting against any potential loss during the shares’ non-tradable period.

The subscription price for the shares will be determined on 7 November, with the capital increase finalised by 19 December 2024. Voting rights under the plan will be exercised by different parties, depending on the structure — whether by the employees directly, an FCPE (French company employee investment fund), or the financial institution that structured the offering.

As part of this new share ownership plan, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, the financial institution managing the offer, will engage in hedging transactions. These transactions, designed to protect employees and manage market risks, will include the purchase and sale of shares, as well as the purchase of call options.
 

Capgemini H1 CY24 performance

In the first half of calendar year 2024, the Paris-headquartered IT firm saw a 7 per cent drop in its offshore headcount and a 2 per cent drop in its onshore headcount bringing the total number of employees to 145,800 onshore and 194,600 offshore.

During this period, Capgemini reported 11.138 billion euros in revenue, marking a 2.6 per cent decline at constant exchange rates. However, the company maintained a stable operating margin of 12.4 per cent and saw an increase in organic free cash flow to 163 million euros.

More From This Section

Blackstone

Blackstone real estate's Bill Stein retiring after almost 30 years

Samsung

Police release striking Samsung workers detained for planning protest march

Infosys

LIC appoints Infosys to build NextGen platform as part of DIVE programme

Anant Adya, executive vice president and service offering head at Infosys

Cobalt serves as a funnel for Infosys' AI-led deals under Topaz platform

Auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) is eyeing to capture the under 3.5-tonne small commercial vehicle (SCV) market with the launch of Veero, developed on its urban prosper platform (UPP), that will sport multi-fuel options, including diesel, compr

Auto major M&M debuts small commercial vehicle to bridge intracity gap


Capgemini has revised its full-year growth outlook downward, projecting a slight decline of -0.5 per cent to -1.5 per cent, citing currency fluctuations. Despite the adjustment, the company remains optimistic, emphasizing its strategic partnerships and a strong focus on generative AI.

Earlier this year, Capgemini also announced a 2 billion euros AI investment in India over three years, this also includes training 100,000 employees by mid-2024.



Also Read

Skill, women skill development

Capgemini, SAP tie up to provide skill training to 8,000 persons over 3 yrs

Subha Tatavarti, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Limited

Wipro CTO Subha Tatavarti resigns to pursue opportunities outside company

Capgemini

Capgemini opens a new facility in Chennai; to invest Rs 1,000 crore

PremiumAiman Ezzat, CEO, Capgemini Group

Good that the hype around Gen AI has come down: Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat

hiring

IT giants Cognizant and Capgemini hired 150,000 fewer employees in 2023

Topics : Capgemini Esops IT Industry IT companies BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Anant Chaturdashi 2024Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEBaba Kalyani vs GaurishankarBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon