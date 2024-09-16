Business Standard
M&M eyes sub-3.5 tonne SCV market with Veero launch on multi-fuel platform

Priced at Rs 7.99 lakh for the entry-level product, M&M launched the diesel and CNG variants, and an electric version will come in the future

Auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) is eyeing to capture the under 3.5-tonne small commercial vehicle (SCV) market with the launch of Veero, developed on its urban prosper platform (UPP), that will sport multi-fuel options, including diesel, compr

Mahindra Veero

Sohini Das Mumbai
Sep 16 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) is eyeing to capture the under 3.5-tonne small commercial vehicle (SCV) market with the launch of Veero, developed on its urban prosper platform (UPP), that will sport multi-fuel options, including diesel, compressed natural gas (CNG), and electric.

As such, the company has indicated earlier that it plans to significantly expand its light commercial vehicle (LCV) portfolio, aiming to launch seven new models by 2030. The upcoming SCVs will address intracity logistics needs, offering a variety of fuel options, including electric vehicles, all within the 3.5-tonne weight limit.
Priced at Rs 7.99 lakh for the entry-level product, M&M launched the diesel and CNG variants, and an electric version will come in the future.

Speaking with Business Standard, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, chief executive officer of M&M's Automotive Division, said that UPP is a multi-fuel platform which has been built ground up as a modular commercial vehicle platform. It is engineered to support payloads from one to 2 tonnes in multiple deck lengths and accommodates multiple powertrain options. He added that the company has invested Rs 900 crore in developing the platform and the Veero. More investments would be necessary as more products are added and production ramp-ups if necessary.

“But the major part of the investment is done,” he clarified.

“We have focused on the total cost of ownership, comfort, and overall performance of the vehicle,” he added. “We see an opportunity in the intracity market. We have traditionally been strong in the intercity market,” Gollagunta said.

For electric vehicles (EVs), he feels that it all comes down to ‘viability’. And so far, diesel and CNG have shown viability. “A lot of e-commerce companies have environmental, social, and governance (ESG) mandates, and this can play the role of a catalyst for broader demand for EVs. The most important question is viability here,” he added.

M&M has a market share of over 50 per cent in the less than 3.5-tonne category, and in the 2 to 3.5-tonne category, it enjoys a 63 per cent share. “We expect to see a market share growth to over 50 per cent as we are able to tap the intracity market in the 2 to 3.5-tonne segment,” he said.

M&M has tested the product in the market for the last one month and claimed that it has seen a positive response.

The company has sold 2,957 units under 2 tonnes in August (down 24 per cent), and 15,748 units so far in FY25 (down 6 per cent). In the 2 to 3.5-tonne segment, the company has sold 14,661 units in August (down 18 per cent) and 71,772 units to date in FY25, down 11 per cent.

Topics : Mahindra & Mahindra natural gas Auto industry Auto sector

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

