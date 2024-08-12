Wipro CTO Subha Tatavarti resigns to pursue opportunities outside company

In the ongoing saga of senior management resignations, Wipro announced on Monday that its chief technology officer (CTO) Subha Tatavarti has resigned. Her resignation will be effective from August 16, 2024.

In a regulatory filing, the company said: “Subha Tatavarti, CTO, resigned from the services of the company to pursue opportunities outside Wipro.”

According to the filings, Tatavarti submitted her resignation letter on August 9 to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Srinivas Pallia.

Tatavarti was appointed to the position of CTO in April 2021 by former CEO Thierry Delaporte. She joined Wipro from Walmart, where she led product technology development and the commercialisation of enterprise infrastructure, as well as security, data science, and edge platforms.