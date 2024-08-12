Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Wipro CTO Subha Tatavarti resigns to pursue opportunities outside company

Choudhary's resignation came after the Asia Pacific, India, Middle East, and Africa chief executive, Anis Chenchah, resigned. Both these leaders had joined Wipro from Capgemini

Subha Tatavarti, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Limited

Subha Tatavarti, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Limited

Shivani Shinde New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the ongoing saga of senior management resignations, Wipro announced on Monday that its chief technology officer (CTO) Subha Tatavarti has resigned. Her resignation will be effective from August 16, 2024.

In a regulatory filing, the company said: “Subha Tatavarti, CTO, resigned from the services of the company to pursue opportunities outside Wipro.”
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the filings, Tatavarti submitted her resignation letter on August 9 to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Srinivas Pallia.

Tatavarti was appointed to the position of CTO in April 2021 by former CEO Thierry Delaporte. She joined Wipro from Walmart, where she led product technology development and the commercialisation of enterprise infrastructure, as well as security, data science, and edge platforms.

Tatavarti will be the third senior executive to leave the company since Pallia took over. In May of this year, Amit Choudhary, chief operating officer of Wipro, resigned.

Choudhary’s resignation followed the departure of Anis Chenchah, CEO for Asia Pacific, India, West Asia, and Africa. Both leaders had joined Wipro from Capgemini.

More From This Section

Deepak Sood appointed as whole time member (non-life) of Irdai

Lessors reject Ajay Singh's pledge of personal shares to pay SpiceJet dues

Ambani family's wealth 10% of India GDP: Barclays-Hurun India report

Govt panel approves CS Setty appointment as SBI Chairman for 3 yrs period

'Didn't give time': Group clarifies Gautam Adani's succession plan comment


Following Choudhary’s resignation, Wipro immediately announced the appointment of Sanjeev Jain as chief operating officer. Jain, who joined Wipro in 2023 and is a member of the Wipro executive committee, is tasked with enhancing organisational and operational efficiency to drive sustainable, profitable, and delivery-led growth with client-centricity.

Senior leadership turnover at Wipro has become a regular occurrence as the company has seen several changes in its CEO position. Pallia is the eighth CEO of Wipro. His predecessor, Delaporte, also experienced numerous senior-level departures during his tenure.

Delaporte took over as Wipro CEO on July 6, 2020, from Capgemini. Since then, the firm has undergone restructuring, resulting in several senior-level exits. In 2023 alone, nearly 10 senior executives resigned, including chief financial officer Jatin Dalal, who joined Cognizant, and chief growth officer Stephanie Trautman.

As Pallia takes charge, further churn among senior leaders is expected. According to media reports, the company has already elevated several veterans to new roles.

Also Read

Wipro expands partnership with Google Cloud to adopt AI tech Gemini

Wipro, Coforge among firms with highest paid IT CEOs in FY24: Check list

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering acquires US-based Columbus Hydraulics

Ambani, Bajaj, Birla collectively hold $460 bn, equating to Singapore's GDP

India's top 5 IT firms continue headcount decline for 7th straight quarter

Topics : Wipro Capgemini resignations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon