Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.23%)
65995.81 + 149.31
Nifty (0.32%)
19632.55 + 61.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.12%)
5396.50 + 59.75
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
38037.00 + 124.50
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44880.70 -83.75
Heatmap

CapitaLand launches new India fund, sees $520 million addition to total FUM

Additionally, the company said it had secured a S$263 million funding from a global institution for a 50% stake in the fund's first closing

CapitaLand

CapitaLand's total funds under management stood at S$89 billion as of March 31, with a target to reach S$100 billion by fiscal year 2024

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 7:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Singapore's CapitaLand Investment said on Thursday it had launched a new fund for business park development in India that is expected to add about S$700 million ($520 million) to its funds under management.
The real estate investment manager said its new CapitaLand India Growth Fund 2 would have a target fund size of S$525 million and invest in Grade A business parks in prime locations across gateway cities in India.
Additionally, the company said it had secured a S$263 million funding from a global institution for a 50% stake in the fund's first closing.
CapitaLand's total funds under management stood at S$89 billion as of March 31, with a target to reach S$100 billion by fiscal year 2024.
 
 

Also Read

Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years for drug trafficking, says report

Aiming to double India portfolio to $8 bn in 3-4 yrs: CapitaLand India CEO

Singapore arrivals two-thirds pre-Covid level as Indian visitors surge 350%

SMEs in Singapore urged to use PayNow-UPI scheme for biz deals with India

Singapore Airlines to get 25.1% stake in enlarged Air India group

Shareholder bonhomie at Naik's last AGM as an era draws to a close

Digital financial platform Tide unveils invoicing solutions to serve SMEs

Charticle: Air India's reaches bottom of punctuality chart in July

Home liftmaker Nibav in talks with global PE firms to raise $100 mn by Nov

Employees' union staged protest against privatisation of IDBI bank

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CapitaLand Singapore funds

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayChandrasekaranGold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offRBI MPCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon