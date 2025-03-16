Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 11:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Carlsberg India FY24 sales cross Rs 8K cr, profit up 60.5% to Rs 323 cr

Carlsberg India FY24 sales cross Rs 8K cr, profit up 60.5% to Rs 323 cr

The total income of Carlsberg India was up 15.2 per cent at Rs 8,044.9 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

Carlsberg India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Leading brewer Carlsberg India has seen its profit jump 60.5 per cent to Rs 323.1 crore in FY'24, according to RoC filing by the company.

The total income of Carlsberg India was up 15.2 per cent at Rs 8,044.9 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, according to the financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

This is the highest revenue for Carlsberg in India, crossing the milestone of Rs 8,000 crore, reaching nearly USD one billion from sales.

"During the financial year 2023-24, profit amounting to Rs 323 crore under the standalone financial statement has been carried forward to 'Reserve and Surplus' including other comprehensive income in the balance sheet," the company said.

 

The company, while informing its state of affairs, said the beer industry continued to post healthy growth in volumes.

"Cash and bank balances increased from Rs 9,304 million to Rs 11,165 million with strong business performance, better trade working capital and lower capital investment," it said.

Carlsberg India Pvt Ltd had reported a total profit of Rs 201.3 crore a year before in FY'23, and its revenue from operations was at Rs 6,937 crore on a standalone basis.

Its "Excise duty expense" in FY'24 was at Rs 4,877.8 crore, up 13.4 per cent. This was at Rs 4,301.6 crore a year before in FY'23.

Advertising promotional expenses of Carlsberg India were at Rs 96.5 crore in FY'24 and total expenses stood at Rs 7,628.3 crore, up 13.4 per cent.

While the market share from the data from the corporation states declined to 13.3 per cent, from 14.9 per cent in the fiscal year 2023-24, Carlsberg India continues to hold the number three position in the Indian beer market.

Carlsberg India is the subsidiary of Singapore-based South Asian Breweries Pte Ltd, owned by Danish brewing major Carlsberg.

Carlsberg competes in the Indian beer industry with Heineken-owned United Breweries Ltd and AB InBev. These three companies account for 85 per cent of the beer sold in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Carlsberg India Carlsberg Beverage firms

First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

