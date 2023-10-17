CCI brings draft leniency plus regulations for cartels, invites comments

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has invited stakeholder comments for its Leniency Plus regulations that incentivise companies already under investigation for one cartel to report other cartels.

Under Leniency Plus, a cartelist cooperating with CCI for leniency can disclose the existence of another cartel in an unrelated market during the original leniency proceedings, in exchange for an additional reduction in penalty.

The CCI has said that it may grant an additional reduction in monetary penalty up to 30 per cent of the penalty imposed with regard to the first cartel, besides a reduction in penalty up to 100 per cent to a cartelist for a newly disclosed cartel.

According to the proposed regulations, the CCI will have the discretion to decide the reduction in penalty based upon the quality of the information, the stage at which the applicant comes forward, whether the Commission already is in possession of the evidence, and the overall facts and circumstances of the case.

The applicants for this process, as per the draft regulations, refer to a company or an individual who is or was a member of a cartel, including an enterprise as well as associations of enterprises or persons who participate or intend to participate in furtherance of a cartel.

"This is an important development since traditionally, only horizontal anti-competitive agreements between businesses engaged in identical or similar trade would be captured under the ambit of a cartel. The Amendment Act provided a statutory basis to fix liability on facilitators of cartels, and the draft regulations take that to a logical end," said Nitika Dwivedi, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

The Leniency Plus regime was introduced in the new Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023, although several provisions of the Act are yet to be notified.

The current Act already contains a leniency provision. The Leniency Plus model, providing the regulator with inside information about cartels, is recognised in countries such as the UK, US, Singapore and Brazil.

The regulations also mention the priority status of each applicant for the reduction in penalty amount. If the applicant is the first to make a vital disclosure, then they are eligible for up to 100 per cent reduction in penalty. Thereafter, the second and third applicants are eligible for up to 50 and 30 per cent reduction, respectively.

Also Read OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey: You may need an invite code to buy this phone Removing legal ambiguity on 'hub-and-spoke' provisions empowers CCI CCI's Leniency Plus norms soon to push companies to report cartels OPPO Reno10 Pro Plus 5G review: An imaging-centric phone full of surprises Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus review: Spatial sound in minimal setup Dabur receives Rs 320 crore GST demand; company to challenge notice Tata Elxsi Q2 results: Profit rises 14.8% on uptick in transportation biz Dabur receives GST demand notice of Rs 320.60 cr, firm to challenge matter Thailand's MQDC to open 42,000 square feet co-working centre in Gurugram Tata Harrier, Safari facelifts launched, get five-star safety rating

Regulators opt for such "leniency" arrangements due to the extremely secret nature of cartels, where it is very difficult to get evidence. It is considered to be a pragmatic approach to tackle cartels, which is regarded as the most egregious violation of competition law.

"In Competition Law, engagement in multiple cartels is considered 'recidivism,' which means repeat offender. Such cases are dealt with severely. But given how difficult cartels are to investigate, this is the pragmatic approach," an official said.