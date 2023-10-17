Tata Elxsi Q2 results: Profit rises 14.8% on uptick in transportation biz

Indian design and technology services company Tata Elxsi on Tuesday posted a rise in quarterly profit, helped by growth in its transportation segment.



The company's net profit rose 14.8% year-on-year to Rs 200 cr ($24.03 million), while revenue from operations climbed to Rs 882 cr.



Tata Elxsi's results come after larger peers Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys posted an 8.7% and 3.2% rise in profit for the quarter, respectively, while flagging weak client spending amid inflationary pressures and high interest rates.



The company's transportation business grew 26.1% year-on-year, helped by large deals and strong traction in Software Defined Vehicle engagements.