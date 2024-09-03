Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / CCI gives nod to PE firm General Atlantic to acquire Actis Holdings

CCI gives nod to PE firm General Atlantic to acquire Actis Holdings

In January this year, General Atlantic (GA) and Actis announced that the firms have entered into a definitive agreement under which GA will acquire Actis

General Atlantic

GAP Arthur Holdco LP is an affiliate of General Atlantic.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday cleared US-based private equity firm General Atlantic's proposal to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Actis Holdings.
Actis Holdings S. r.l is a sustainable infrastructure investor, investing globally in, energy infrastructure, digital infrastructure, real estate and private equity.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"CCI approves the proposed acquisition of 100% shareholding of Actis Holdings S. r.l. by GAP Arthur Holdco, LP," the fair trade regulator said in a post on X.
GAP Arthur Holdco LP is an affiliate of General Atlantic.
In January this year, General Atlantic (GA) and Actis announced that the firms have entered into a definitive agreement under which GA will acquire Actis, creating a diversified, global investment platform with USD 96 billion in combined assets under management (AUM).
Under the terms of the agreement, Actis will become the sustainable infrastructure arm within General Atlantic's global investment platform.

More From This Section

Hydro power, dam

THDC to harness 6,790 MW pumped hydropower storage at Rs 33,600 cr

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2024

L'Oreal Paris ropes in actor Alia Bhatt as new global brand ambassador

Supreme Court, SC

Sahara India given 'enough chances' to pay dues, says Supreme Court

Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond

Shareholder value creation at the heart of demerger: Gautam Singhania

Totalenergies

TotalEnergies' investment in Adani Green JV raises total outlay to $3.2 bn

In a separate post on X, CCI approved the proposed acquisition for the balance 51 per cent stake by Rane Holdings Ltd in Rane NSK Steering Systems Pvt Ltd.
Rane Holdings Ltd (RHL) is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive components for the transportation industry including parts of steering and suspension systems, friction materials, and valve train components.
"Commission approves the proposed acquisition for the balance 51 per cent shareholding by Rane Holdings Limited in Rane NSK Steering Systems Pvt Ltd," CCI said.
Rane NSK Steering Systems Pvt Ltd (RNSSPL) is a joint venture company between RHL having 49 per cent and NSK 51 per cent in its equity capital.
RNSSPL is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of mechanical of steering columns, electric power steering columns, and various components of the steering column.
The deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Storm

As Beryl expected to regain hurricane strength, Texas braces for impact

amc buy sell

General Atlantic, Asia Opportunities sell 4.9% stake in PNB Housing Fin

PNB housing finance, Punjab national bank

Asia Opportunities V, General Atlantic sell 4.46% stake in PNB Housing

Hospital Bed

General Atlantic acquires majority stake in Ujala Cygnus hospitals

PremiumIPO

Primary driver: How average listing gains are pushing IPO subscriptions

Topics : General Atlantic Competition Commission of India Private equity firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon