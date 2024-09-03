Business Standard
L'Oreal Paris ropes in actor Alia Bhatt as new global brand ambassador

With this, Bhatt joins the brand's diverse roster of L'Oreal brand ambassadors like Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria, Kendall Jenner, Elle Fanning, Camila Cabello, and many others

She will star in the French beauty brand's campaigns, starting in September 2024, said a L'Oreal statement.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sep 03 2024 | 9:22 PM IST

Leading French cosmetic maker L'Oreal Paris on Tuesday said it has roped in Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt as its new global brand ambassador.
With this, Bhatt joins the brand's diverse roster of L'Oreal brand ambassadors like Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria, Kendall Jenner, Elle Fanning, Camila Cabello, and many others.
She will star in the French beauty brand's campaigns, starting in September 2024, said a L'Oreal statement.
Bhatt embodies the core values of L'Oreal Paris, representing inclusivity and empowerment, sharing the transformative power of self-belief with women all over the world, it said.
L'Oreal Paris Global President Delphine Viguier-Hovasse said: "I admire how Alia uses her global platform and role as a producer to push for inclusivity in the film industry and to shed light on Indian cinema worldwide.
"Her commitment to care for people and the planet makes her the perfect ambassador for female talent, entrepreneurship, and for the endless possibilities L'Oreal Paris seeks to open up by uplifting women's worth."

"The brand's celebration of women's empowerment resonates deeply with me, as it strives to ensure every woman feels valued and empowered. I am excited to collaborate with L'Oreal Paris to make a positive impact in the beauty industry and champion inclusivity for women," Alia Bhatt said.

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 9:21 PM IST

