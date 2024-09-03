Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Sahara India given 'enough chances' to pay dues, says Supreme Court

Sahara India given 'enough chances' to pay dues, says Supreme Court

The court said it has received information that the capital markets regulator currently has Rs 15,000-odd crore in the SEBI-Sahara Fund

Supreme Court, SC

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 7:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said Sahara India had been given 'enough chances' to pay Rs 10,000 crore out of the Rs 25,000 crore total payment ordered by the apex court in 2012.

The court said it has received information that the capital markets regulator currently has Rs 15,000-odd crore in the SEBI-Sahara Fund. "There is complete ambiguity about the rest of the amount," the court was told.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"More than 10 years have passed, and you still haven't deposited the money. SEBI is seeking the remaining Rs 10,000 crore… How will you muster the remaining Rs 10,000 crore?" a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Bela Trivedi, and MM Sundresh asked Sahara.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Sahara, said the company did not have a fair opportunity to sell its properties as no one wants to touch its properties.

Responding to this, the court said, "You have been given enough chances."

Justice Khanna also clarified that there is no bar on the sale of the properties.

More From This Section

eye drops

Entod Pharmaceuticals gets DCGI approval for eye drops to treat presbyopia

Jawa 42 FJ motorcycle

Classic Legends takes on Royal Enfield with new Jawa 42 FJ motorcycle

carbon emission, carbon tax, climate change, pollution

Toyo-India to do FEED for industrial carbon capture project for EET Fuels

Gensol, Gensol engineering

Gensol-Matrix consortium wins Rs 164 crore for first bio-hydrogen project

Totalenergies

TotalEnergies' investment in Adani Green JV raises total outlay to $3.2 bn


The court has directed Sahara to list the properties it can sell to pay off the remaining Rs 10,000 crore by September 5. The case will be heard again today (Wednesday).

The Supreme Court, on August 31, 2012, upheld an order by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and directed Sahara India Real Estate Corp and Sahara Housing Investment Corp to refund investors, with 15 per cent interest, depositing the funds with the capital markets regulator.

"If, after the verification of details furnished, (Sebi) is unable to find out the whereabouts of all or any of the subscribers, then the amount collected from such subscribers will be appropriated to the government of India," the Supreme Court had said.

Sebi had in 2011 ordered two Sahara Group firms—Sahara India Real Estate Corporation Ltd (SIREL) and Sahara Housing Investment Corporation Ltd (SHICL)—to refund the money raised from nearly 3 crore investors through certain bonds known as Optionally Fully Convertible Bonds (OFCDs). This order came after the regulator ruled that the funds were raised by the two firms in violation of its rules and regulations. The Supreme Court upheld this order.

Hundreds of people who invested in four cooperatives run by the Sahara group reportedly protested in Delhi on February 1 against the government's failure to refund the deposits.

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch had last year said that the market regulator will continue its pursuit of the Sahara case despite the death of the conglomerate's founder Subrata Roy.

Also Read

telecom

Surge in robocalls, rogue callers necessitate review of spam rules: Trai

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Cong seeks more clarity from ICICI Bank, Madhabi Buch on retiral payouts

Gensol, Gensol engineering

Gensol-Matrix consortium wins Rs 164 crore for first bio-hydrogen project

Premiumgold silver

India seeks review of UAE trade deal amid spike in silver, gold imports

sebi market

Mkt regulator Sebi enhances 'ease of doing' business for foreign investors

Topics : Sahara Supreme Court Law

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon