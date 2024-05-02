Ceat Q4 results: Net profit falls 18.8% to Rs 109 cr on higher rubber costs

Ceat's fourth-quarter consolidated net profit fell 18.8% to 1.09 billion rupees ($13.06 million) from a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of 1.64 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

Indian tyremaker Ceat reported a lower fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by higher rubber costs.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Ceat, whose customers include automakers Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra, is the first Indian tyremaker to report results this quarter.

CONTEXT

Domestic sales of overall vehicles in India rose more than 20% in the fourth quarter and production climbed more than 21%, according to industry data.

Prices of rubber, a key raw material for tyre manufacturers, rose roughly 10% in the quarter, according to analysts.

BY THE NUMBERS

The company's revenue from operations rose 4.1% to 29.92 billion rupees.

Ceat's quarterly expenses rose 3.7% to 27.98 billion rupees, led by a 5.5% climb in raw material costs.