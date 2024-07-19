Business Standard
CEAT Tyres announces two-year partnership with Bayer 04 Leverkusen

The Indian tyre maker becomes official tyre partner of the football club for next 2 years

Arnab Banerjee, MD & CEO, CEAT Limited

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 7:24 PM IST

With an eye on the European market, Indian tyre manufacturer CEAT has inked a two-year partnership deal with German football club Bayer 04 Leverkusen -- the reigning Bundesliga champions.

This agreement makes CEAT the official tyre partner of the football club for the next two seasons, starting immediately and running until June 30th, 2026.
 
The partnership grants CEAT brand exposure through various channels. This includes placement on LED perimeter boards, cam carpets, and substitution boards during Bayer 04 Leverkusen matches at the BayArena stadium. Additionally, CEAT branding will be displayed on media backdrops during press conferences and matches. The official team bus will also be equipped with CEAT tires.

Arnab Banerjee, MD and CEO of CEAT, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, saying, “We are thrilled to embark on this long-term partnership with Bayer 04 Leverkusen. This is especially significant as both CEAT and Bayer 04 Leverkusen boast rich heritage, each with over 100 years of history, making this partnership a fusion of two historic brands.”

Meanwhile, Lakshmi Narayanan B, CMO of CEAT, added, “We have a strong global presence with our operations and R&D facility in Germany. Through this partnership, we gain the opportunity to connect with our German consumers. We believe this collaboration will also resonate strongly with Indian football audiences, inspiring passion and support for both the sport and our brand in this vibrant market.”

The club, Bayer 04 Leverkusen, too wasn’t any less excited.

“We are delighted to welcome CEAT as a strong, international partner at Bayer 04. Just like us, CEAT operates on international terrain. We are united as partners by our ambition to drive innovation and master challenges in a highly competitive environment,” stated Markus Breglec, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at Bayer 04 Leverkusen.  

CEAT has been affiliated with sports, as they are associated with Indian cricket and has recently expanded its support to motorsports. The collaboration with Bayer 04 Leverkusen is another step for the company to expand in international sports particularly in football.






First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 7:24 PM IST

