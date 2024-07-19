Business Standard
Reliance Jio Infocomm Q1 results: Net profit rises 12% to Rs 5,445 crore

Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Telecom operator Reliance Jio Infocomm on Friday posted a 12 per cent year-on-year jump in standalone net profit for the June quarter at Rs 5,445 crore.

The revenue from operations for the telco -- the largest of three private players in the market -- rose 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 26,478 crore in the first quarter of current financial year, according to a BSE fiing.
 
The net profit stood at Rs 5,445 crore for the quarter under review, which translates into an 11.9 per cent increase year-on-year and a 2 per cent rise sequentially. 

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

