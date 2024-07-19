Microsoft outage: Fliers stuck at Dubai airport, US flights impacted too

Hours after Microsoft’s infamous 'Blue Screen of Death' outage, reports have emerged that passenger operations at Dubai airport came to a standstill due to a worldwide outage resulting from an update by cybersecurity platform Crowdstrike, which caused Microsoft services to become unavailable.

The outage also caused numerous US airlines to cancel flights, which resumed only after Microsoft restored cloud services in the Central US region.

This disruption also forced multiple US airlines to cancel flights, which only resumed after Microsoft restored its cloud services in the Central US area.

Frontier Airlines in the US grounded flights for over two hours due to disruptions with Microsoft’s services. Allegiant Air had to release a statement regarding issues with their booking and reservations systems.