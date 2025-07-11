Friday, July 11, 2025 | 07:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,410; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,09,900

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,410; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,09,900

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,210

Gold Bar. Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,560. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,410 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,09,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,210.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,410.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,560.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,210.
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,360. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,09,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,20,100.
 
Gold rose on Friday after US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on Canadian imports and issued broader tariff threats to other trading partners, though a stronger dollar limited gains as investors assessed the latest trade actions.
 
Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $3,333.66 per ounce, as of 0047 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.6 per cent at $3,345.10.
 
Spot silver edged up 0.1 per cent at $37.08 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4 per cent to $1,356 and palladium rose 0.3 per cent to $1,145.68.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

