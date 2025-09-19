Friday, September 19, 2025 | 02:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / CESC Green Power to invest Rs 5,000 crore in clean energy projects

CESC Green Power to invest Rs 5,000 crore in clean energy projects

CESC Green Power Ltd is in the process of setting up Solar Cell / Module and other value chain/ancillary manufacturing across various locations

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

The investment support will include equity infusion, strategic assistance, and facilitating institutional funding. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CESC Green Power is in the process of investing Rs 5,000 crore across various segments of clean energy, including a 3 GW solar cell/module plant.

CESC Green Power is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CESC Ltd, a RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company.

"CESC Green Power Ltd is in the process of setting up Solar Cell / Module and other value chain/ancillary manufacturing across various locations in India, including a 3+ GW solar cell/module plant, battery manufacturing, a 60 MW RE power plant, and various ancillary units, with an estimated total capital investment of up to Rs 5,000 crore," CESC said in an exchange filing.

 

CESC Ltd said it will provide all necessary financial support to CESC Green Power Ltd to ensure the successful financial closure and implementation of the project.

The investment support will include equity infusion, strategic assistance, and facilitating institutional funding, it added.

Kolkata-based CESC is into the generation, transmission, and distribution of electrical power.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : clean energy Clean energy investment solar power projects

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

