Texmaco Rail bags Rs 87 cr order from UltraTech Cement for freight wagons

Texmaco also announed reappointing Indrajit Mookerjee as ED & vice chairman for 1 year from April 2026; Sudipta Mukherjee MD term extended 5 years from June 2026, pending shareholder approval

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd on Friday said it has secured an order worth Rs 86.85 crore from UltraTech Cement Ltd for the supply of specialised freight wagons and brake vans.

The Adventz Group's flagship company said these wagons will serve UltraTech's Maihar and Sarlanagar plants in Madhya Pradesh.

The brake vans will feature solar-powered systems to enhance energy efficiency.

"This repeat order is an endorsement of Texmaco's engineering capabilities and our commitment to sustainable logistics," Managing Director Sudipta Mukherjee said.

Texmaco also announced leadership continuity with the reappointment of Indrajit Mookerjee as executive director and vice chairman for one year from April 2026, and Mukherjee's extension as managing director for five years from June 2026, subject to shareholder approval.

 

The Kolkata-headquartered firm said its strong order pipeline across cement, steel, coal and infrastructure sectors positions it to benefit from India's rail and infrastructure expansion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

