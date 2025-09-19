Friday, September 19, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Suzuki Motorcycle to cut prices by up to ₹18,024 after GST rate reduction

Suzuki Motorcycle to cut prices by up to ₹18,024 after GST rate reduction

Alongside two-wheelers, the reduced GST on spare parts and accessories will directly translate into lower maintenance costs, collectively enhancing the overall ownership value for Suzuki customers

Suzuki Motor

With the revised price effective September 22, 2025, customers can now enjoy savings, with the maximum benefit going up to Rs 18,024 depending on the model | Image: Suzuki's Linkedin profile

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Friday said it will reduce prices of its products across models by up to Rs 18,024 to pass the benefit of GST rate reduction to customers.

With the revised price effective September 22, 2025, customers can now enjoy savings, with the maximum benefit going up to Rs 18,024 depending on the model, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

Alongside two-wheelers, the reduced GST on spare parts and accessories will directly translate into lower maintenance costs, collectively enhancing the overall ownership value for Suzuki customers, it added.

"We welcome the government of India's GST 2.0 reforms, which are a progressive step towards making mobility more affordable for the masses," SMIPL Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Deepak Mutreja said.

 

Coming just ahead of the festive season, he said, "This move is expected to further uplift customer sentiment, make our product range even more attractive, and give a strong push to demand in the two-wheeler market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

