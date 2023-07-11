CESC Ltd, RP Sanjiv Goenka's flagship company, on Tuesday said it has seen a tremendous increase in digital payments, with 82 per cent of its total revenue from electricity bill collection coming from online mode.The company provides a discount of one per cent for digital payment."Thanks to a wide variety of user-friendly online payment options, 74.5 per cent of (total 3.5 million) consumers made online payments in 2022-23, which constituted almost 82 per cent of total revenues," its chairman Sanjiv Goenka said in a message to investors.CESC provided over 1,06,101 new connections in 2022-23.West Bengal Power Minister Aroop Biswas had slammed the power during the recent heat waves for a series of power disruptions under its command area.Distribution of electricity, with its own generation facilities, across its licensed area is in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas districts.With a return to normalcy in 2022-23, your company's system demand grew at 8.7 per cent during the year to 11,175 million units (MU) in 2022-23, the RP Sanjiv Goenka group chairman said.Electricity demand in 2022-23 surpassed the pre-Covid level of 11,024 MU in 2019-20.Despite electricity tariffs remaining unchanged during the year, your company's total income on a standalone basis (revenue from operations plus other income) increased by 9 per cent to Rs 8,153 crore in 2022-23.Operating costs increased during the year, largely on account of high fuel costs. Profit after tax (PAT) increased by about 2 per cent to Rs 830 crore.