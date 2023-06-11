Chennai-bound Indigo flight returns to Delhi Airport after engine snag

A Chennai-bound Indigo flight safely returned to Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi within an hour of take-off on Saturday night following a snag in the engine, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Sunday.
As per the DGCA statement, "An IndiGo Delhi-Chennai flight (6E-2789) safely returned to Indira Gandhi International Airport within an hour of take-off on Saturday night following a snag in engine".
"The flight made a safe emergency landing with over 230 people on-board," DGCA informed in a statement.
Indigo Airlines said that the aircraft landed safely and is undergoing necessary inspection
Meanwhile, an alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Chennai.
"IndiGo flight 6E 2789 from Delhi to Chennai returned to its origin due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing necessary inspection. An alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Chennai. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," the statement added.
Also Read
Calicut-bound AI flight lands in Abu Dhabi after flames detected mid-air
Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap
DGCA orders probe after Pilot 'welcomes' his female friend in cockpit
IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts
Go First may be grounded, but IndiGo is in no hurry to expand capacity
Vedanta announces selection as 'preferred bidder' for Goa iron ore mine
Zero-day alert: Google issues patch for new Chrome vulnerability
NDTV announces salary hikes across verticals "higher than industry average"
Microsoft launches voice chat feature to AI-powered Bing Chat on desktop
TVS Credit Services raises equity capital of Rs 480 cr from Premji Invest
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)