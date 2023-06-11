close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Chennai-bound Indigo flight returns to Delhi Airport after engine snag

A Chennai-bound Indigo flight safely returned to IGIA in Delhi within an hour of take-off on Saturday night following a snag in the engine, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said

ANI General News
Plane Crash in Virginia

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 11:07 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Chennai-bound Indigo flight safely returned to Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi within an hour of take-off on Saturday night following a snag in the engine, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Sunday.

As per the DGCA statement, "An IndiGo Delhi-Chennai flight (6E-2789) safely returned to Indira Gandhi International Airport within an hour of take-off on Saturday night following a snag in engine".

"The flight made a safe emergency landing with over 230 people on-board," DGCA informed in a statement.

Indigo Airlines said that the aircraft landed safely and is undergoing necessary inspection

Meanwhile, an alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Chennai.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2789 from Delhi to Chennai returned to its origin due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing necessary inspection. An alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Chennai. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," the statement added.

Also Read

Calicut-bound AI flight lands in Abu Dhabi after flames detected mid-air

Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap

DGCA orders probe after Pilot 'welcomes' his female friend in cockpit

IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts

Go First may be grounded, but IndiGo is in no hurry to expand capacity

Vedanta announces selection as 'preferred bidder' for Goa iron ore mine

Zero-day alert: Google issues patch for new Chrome vulnerability

NDTV announces salary hikes across verticals "higher than industry average"

Microsoft launches voice chat feature to AI-powered Bing Chat on desktop

TVS Credit Services raises equity capital of Rs 480 cr from Premji Invest

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Chennai Delhi airport

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 11:07 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Vedanta announces selection as 'preferred bidder' for Goa iron ore mine

Vedanta
1 min read

Zero-day alert: Google issues patch for new Chrome vulnerability

Google passkeys
2 min read

NDTV announces salary hikes across verticals "higher than industry average"

NDTV
2 min read

Most Popular

Vedanta announces selection as 'preferred bidder' for Goa iron ore mine

Vedanta
1 min read

NDTV announces salary hikes across verticals "higher than industry average"

NDTV
2 min read

TVS Credit Services raises equity capital of Rs 480 cr from Premji Invest

TVS Credit
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon