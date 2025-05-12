Monday, May 12, 2025 | 09:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / PhonePe suffers UPI outage after conducting disaster recovery drills

PhonePe suffers UPI outage after conducting disaster recovery drills

PhonePe's UPI services went down for over an hour on Monday evening as peak traffic exposed a network capacity shortfall during cybersecurity preparedness drills

PhonePe

Photo: Shutterstock

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech major PhonePe suffered an outage in processing Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions on Monday due to a network capacity shortfall triggered during cybersecurity drills conducted in the wake of the India–Pakistan conflict.
 
Services of India’s real-time payments system, UPI, were disrupted on the PhonePe application for over an hour on Monday evening, users and industry stakeholders said.
 
The disruption occurred after the Bengaluru-based company initiated disaster recovery (DR) drills, processing all its transactions through a new data centre. A higher volume of UPI transactions on Monday evening exposed a network capacity shortfall, leading to transaction failures.
 
The drills were conducted to test cybersecurity measures on its network firewall.
 
 
“Given the escalation of the conflict last week, at PhonePe we initiated active DR drills, with heightened cybersecurity measures on our network firewall. This evening, 100 per cent of our traffic across all our services was being served through a new data centre. Unfortunately, the Monday evening peak traffic exposed a network capacity shortfall due to which transactions started failing,” said Rahul Chari, co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO), PhonePe.

Also Read

PremiumPhonePe

PhonePe records slight drop in UPI market share as April volumes fall

PremiumUPI outage April 2025, Unified Payments Interface disruptions, NPCI monitoring mechanism, UPI transaction status API, India digital payments issues, UPI API call limits, PSP banks UPI outage, April 12 UPI failure, NPCI and banks meeting, UPI real-tim

UPI outages: NPCI, banks working on durable solution to plug gaps

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

Transaction declined: UPI outages raise tough questions for NPCI, RBI

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI outages lasted 282 minutes across two incidents in 2022, 2025

PremiumUnified Payments Interface, UPI

Payment pains: UPI outages traced to tech glitches, backend failures

 
These active drills followed the India–Pakistan conflict. Such instances require enhanced cybersecurity measures to ensure smooth functioning of the payments network.
 
A senior industry executive added that the UPI network itself did not face any outage and that the disruption was limited to PhonePe.
 
Meanwhile, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, in a post on social media platform X, said that the Noida-based company’s application was functioning smoothly on Monday, processing twice the regular volume of transactions.
 
“Just so you know, our UPI payments are working smoothly. Paytm app is up and running. 2x of regular volume,” Sharma added.
 
In recent weeks, users faced four outages in processing UPI transactions in March and April.
 
Last month, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) issued two circulars providing guidelines on application programming interfaces (APIs) aimed at reducing such disruptions.
 
One of the circulars focuses on reducing the response time for four APIs, while the second outlines directions to prevent the misuse of APIs associated with real-time payments.
 
NPCI is the apex retail payments body that operates UPI in India.
 

More From This Section

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

Filter Capital invests $10 mn in trade discounting platform M1xchange

PepsiCo, Pepsi

NCLAT rejects insolvency petition against PepsiCo India over interest claim

PremiumInox, PVR Inox

Footfalls set to rise by May-end on strong Hindi, English releases

Varun Berry, vice chairman and managing director of Britannia Industries

Britannia sees steady demand recovery, expects revenue and volume growth

HUDCO

HUDCO plans to refinance up to ₹7,000 crore of costly debt in FY26

Topics : UPI Outage PhonePe UPI transactions Online payments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon