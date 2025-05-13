Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 06:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Indigo cancels flights to Amritsar, 5 other cities amid security concerns

Indigo cancels flights to Amritsar, 5 other cities amid security concerns

On Monday evening, an IndiGo flight enroute to Amritsar returned to the national capital after precautionary blackout measures were enforced in Amritsar

The airline also said its teams are actively monitoring the situation (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 6:34 AM IST

IndiGo has cancelled its flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar and Rajkot for May 13.

"In light of the latest developments and with your safety as our utmost priority, flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot are cancelled for 13th May 2025," IndiGo said in a post on X at 23:38 hours on Monday.

The airline also said its teams are actively monitoring the situation.

These six airports are among those that were reopened for civilian flights on Monday after being temporarily shut in the wake of the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

 

On Monday evening, an IndiGo flight enroute to Amritsar returned to the national capital after precautionary blackout measures were enforced in Amritsar, according to sources.

The flight 6E2045 from Delhi to Amritsar returned to the national capital after being ariborne for sometime, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IndiGo IndiGo Airlines India-Pak conflict Operation Sindoor

First Published: May 13 2025 | 6:34 AM IST

