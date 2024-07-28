Chola MS General Insurance clocks GWP of Rs 1,945 cr in June quarter

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd has reported a Gross Written Premium of Rs 1,945 crore for the April-June 2024 quarter, the company said on Sunday.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd is a joint venture between diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group and Tokyo-based Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group.

The company achieved a GWP of Rs 1,945 crore in Q1 of the current financial year, a growth of 14.3 per cent compared to the industry average of 12.4 per cent.

The city-based company, in a release issued today, reported a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 179 crore, compared to Rs 89 crore recorded in the same period last year.