Private equity firm ChrysCapital closes record $2.2 billion fundraise

ChrysCapital, India’s largest homegrown private equity firm, has closed its 10th fund — ChrysCapital X — at $2.2 billion, the biggest India-focused private equity fund ever raised.

The fund marks a sharp rise from its $1.35 billion predecessor and underscores deepening global and domestic interest in India’s long-term growth trajectory, despite a challenging fundraising environment worldwide.

The fund closed within six months of its first close, attracting commitments from a diversified base of global and — for the first time — Indian investors. Around 85 per cent of commitments came from international players, including pension funds, insurers and sovereign funds,