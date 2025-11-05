Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 05:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Private equity firm ChrysCapital closes record $2.2 billion fundraise

Private equity firm ChrysCapital closes record $2.2 billion fundraise

New fund marks first local investor participation

Gaurav Ahuja, partner at ChrysCapital
Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 5:05 AM IST

ChrysCapital, India’s largest homegrown private equity firm, has closed its 10th fund — ChrysCapital X — at $2.2 billion, the biggest India-focused private equity fund ever raised.
 
The fund marks a sharp rise from its $1.35 billion predecessor and underscores deepening global and domestic interest in India’s long-term growth trajectory, despite a challenging fundraising environment worldwide.
 
The fund closed within six months of its first close, attracting commitments from a diversified base of global and — for the first time — Indian investors. Around 85 per cent of commitments came from international players, including pension funds, insurers and sovereign funds,
Topics : Chrys Capital fundings Investment
