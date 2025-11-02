Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / HCCBL expects growth despite H1 disruptions; 4 Jubilant nominees join board

HCCBL expects growth despite H1 disruptions; 4 Jubilant nominees join board

HCCBL hopes for a 'promising potential outlook', encouraged by favourable macro conditions, such as rapid urbanisation and rising disposable income

coca-cola, cans, pepsi, beverage

HCCBL, like other beverage makers, faced disruptions in the first half of FY26 | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, the bottling arm of beverage major Coca-Cola in India, expects a decent growth in FY26 despite facing disruptions in the first half, from adverse weather conditions to external macroeconomic pressures, according to a top company official.

HCCBL hopes for a "promising potential outlook", encouraged by favourable macro conditions, such as rapid urbanisation and rising disposable income, and it would continue to invest in expansion of capacity, portfolio and distribution, among others, said its Chief Financial Officer Harsh Bhutani.

Besides, the board of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Ltd (HCCBL) has been reconstituted after the parent entity, The Coca-Cola Company, divested a 40 per cent stake to Jubilant Bhartia Group.

 

According to an industry insider, four people from the Jubilant Bhartia Group, engaged in pharmaceuticals, food services, agribusiness, energy, and other services, have joined the board of HCCBL.

When asked about the development, Bhutani told PTI that after the deal, the HCCBL board has been reconstituted.

Also Read

coca-cola, cans, pepsi, beverage

Monsoon rains dampen Coca-Cola, PepsiCo beverage sales in India

coca-cola, cans, pepsi, beverage

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages FY25 profit slumps 73% to ₹756 crore

Coca Cola

Inclement weather impacts beverage major Coca-Cola's India Q3 performancepremium

Coke bottles, coca cola

Coca-Cola weighs $1 bn IPO for Indian bottling unit, valued at $10 bn

coca cola

Coca-Cola bottlers to invest ₹25,760 cr in India's food processing sector

"After the 40 per cent stake sale to the Jubilant Bhartia Group, HCCB is now jointly owned by The Coca-Cola Company and The Jubilant Bhartia Group. The transaction was concluded in July, post which the board has been reconstituted," he said.

Earlier this month, The Coca-Cola Company Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Quincey, in the latest earnings calls, said it has sold a 40 per cent ownership stake in company-owned Indian bottler (HCCBL) in July this year to Jubilant Bhartia Group. This is per its strategy to refranchise company-owned bottlers to fortify the system and unlock further growth, he said.

"Together with our new business partners, we are focused on evolving the business and continuing to win in the marketplace," said Bhutani.

HCCBL, like other beverage makers, faced disruptions in the first half of FY26, "driven by adverse weather conditions and external macroeconomic pressures".

However, unfazed by this, Bhutani said: "Despite these challenges, we remain confident in our ability to recover and continue investing in the market and delivering sustainable growth".

As per RoC filings by HCCBL, in FY25, its revenue from operations slipped 9 per cent to Rs 12,751.29 crore, and its net profit fell 73 per cent to Rs 756.64 crore. However, this was due to a high base in 2023-24 on account of gains from divesting bottling operations in Rajasthan, Bihar, North-East and parts of West Bengal.

According to Bhutani, on a like-for-like basis, HCCBL revenue was actually up 5.9 per cent in FY25 in comparison to FY24.

"On an adjusted comparable basis in FY25, comparable revenue we delivered grew (+) 5.9 per cent over FY24, with a Profit Before Tax margin of 7.2 per cent. The EBITDA margin stood at 13.2 per cent (grew in line with revenue growth over the same period)," he said.

HCCBL's growth drivers continue to be execution excellence, capacity expansion, and portfolio strength.

"We are investing heavily in distribution expansion - opening new outlets, adding coolers, strengthening our presence on the street and increasing distribution points. These on-ground efforts will remain our primary growth levers for the foreseeable future," said Bhutani.

Over the second half (H2), which covers festivals and other occasions for consumption, HCCBL expects to stay on a growth trajectory.

"From H2's perspective, we are well prepared, in terms of capacity, portfolio and execution plans. As the weather normalises, we are well-positioned to take advantage of the next two quarters.

"It's hard to forecast the exact numbers, but we remain focused on driving growth. The India growth story remains robust, and despite the temporary setbacks, we expect to stay on that trajectory," said Bhutani.

HCCBL, to meet the growing demand, has invested Rs 6,500 crore in the last two years in India, which is the fifth largest market of Coca-Cola globally.

"Last year, we invested about Rs 3,100 crore in capacity expansion, and the year before that about Rs 3,400 crore. We continue to invest because of the huge growth potential we see ahead," said Bhutani.

HCCBL currently has 14 manufacturing locations, including two new greenfield plants that became operational in the past year, one in Telangana and another in Maharashtra.

"Along with these, we also have a few contract packing locations that supply to us," said Bhutani.

Earlier, in 2024, HCCBL had divested bottling operations in Rajasthan, Bihar, North-East and parts of West Bengal to its existing independent bottlers - Kandhari Global Beverages, SLMG Beverages, and Moon Beverages, respectively - on a going concern basis through a slump sale.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

real estate

DLF sells 221 flats in 'The Dahlias' project at Gurugram for nearly ₹16k cr

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield reports 13% rise in sales to 124,951 units in October

Vedanta

'Vedanta poised to gain from commodity cycle, deleveraging efforts'

Coal India

Coal India chief calls for overhaul to stay relevant in changing landscape

solar, solar power, china

Adani Solar ships 15k MW solar modules, boosting India's clean energy push

Topics : Coca Cola coca cola india FMCGs Soft drinks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs SA ICC Women WC Final LIVEIndia vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVEGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon