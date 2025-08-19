Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Coal India inks pact with Konkan Railway Corp Ltd to develop rail infra

Coal India inks pact with Konkan Railway Corp Ltd to develop rail infra

The non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between both companies in Kolkata

Coal India Ltd is targeting a production of 875 MT and an offtake of 900 MT in FY26 | Image: company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Tuesday said it has signed a pact with Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd to develop rail infrastructure for the company and its subsidiaries.

CIL, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, is actively strengthening its rail infrastructure to improve coal transportation.

The non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between both companies in Kolkata.

"Coal India Ltd and Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd have executed a non-binding memorandum of understanding on August 18, 2025...with an intent of development of rail infrastructure of CIL and its subsidiaries," the company said in a BSE filing.

 

CIL had earlier entered into a pact with Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Ltd to develop a rail infrastructure for the coal behemoth and its arms. In FY25, CIL produced 781.1 million tonnes (MT) of coal, nearly 7 per cent less than the company's annual target of 838 MT.

Coal India Ltd is targeting a production of 875 MT and an offtake of 900 MT in FY26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

