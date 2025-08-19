Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Zepto, HoABL partner to offer Vrindavan land plots via quick commerce app

Zepto, HoABL partner to offer Vrindavan land plots via quick commerce app

Zepto has teamed up with The House of Abhinandan Lodha to make premium Vrindavan plots discoverable on its app, offering quick digital access to land investment opportunities

Zepto

While HoABL already offers a digital experience through its own app, the partnership with Zepto is aimed at further enhancing accessibility

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Quick commerce platform Zepto on Tuesday announced that it has partnered with real estate firm The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) to offer land investment opportunities to consumers. The land offerings, involving premium plots in Vrindavan, are currently discoverable through the Zepto app.
 
While HoABL already offers a digital experience through its own app, the partnership with Zepto is aimed at further enhancing accessibility. Once a user shares an enquiry on the Zepto app, they are connected to a HoABL expert within 10 minutes, who then guides them through the process on a video call. Users can simply type “Land” in the search bar to explore HoABL’s Vrindavan project offerings, the company said.
 
 
“The collaboration reflects both brands’ shared vision: Zepto’s commitment to speed and convenience, and HoABL’s mission to make land ownership accessible, transparent, secure, and convenient,” Zepto said in a statement.
 
“The House of Abhinandan Lodha and Zepto are partnering to make access to land simple and digital. HoABL’s app lets customers explore, select, and buy plots online; bringing it onto Zepto’s tech-strong platform takes that journey to where millions already shop. Timed with Janmashtami, premium plots in Vrindavan are now discoverable on Zepto for a limited time — another step toward democratising land,” said Chandan Mendiratta, chief brand and culture officer at Zepto.
 
Commenting on the partnership, Saurabh Jain, chief marketing officer at HoABL, said the company is on a mission to democratise land ownership for Indians. “With our own app and website already offering a convenient digital buying journey, this collaboration with Zepto widens our reach, making wealth creation through land investment even easier and faster,” he added.

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

