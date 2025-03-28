Friday, March 28, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Coal India, ONGC Videsh among firms seeking stake in SQM's lithium projects

Coal India, ONGC Videsh among firms seeking stake in SQM's lithium projects

KABIL has partnered with Coal India, Oil India, and ONGC Videsh to seek the 20 per cent stake in SQM's Mount Holland and Andover lithium projects in Western Australia

Coal India

India has recently stepped up efforts to secure overseas agreements for accessing critical minerals.

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Four Indian state firms are in talks with Chilean miner SQM to acquire a 20 per cent stake in its two lithium projects in Australia for $600 million, four sources said, in New Delhi's biggest effort to secure supplies of the key EV battery metal.

Government-backed Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL) has partnered with Coal India, Oil India, and ONGC Videsh to seek the 20 per cent stake in SQM's Mount Holland and Andover lithium projects in Western Australia, the sources said.

The sources did not wish to be named as the deliberations were not public.

SQM is the world's second-largest lithium producer. India, the world's fastest-growing major economy, has intensified efforts to secure a steady supply of lithium, anticipating a surge in demand for the EV battery metal, which is critical to reducing carbon emissions from the world's third-largest emitter. "This is so far India's biggest attempt to secure lithium supplies overseas," one of the sources said. "The due diligence is on, and the companies have expressed their interest with an initial offer."

 

KABIL, along with the three state companies, is in the process of appointing a mergers and acquisitions adviser for the deal, the sources said.

Also Read

PremiumSouth Eastern Coalfields, SECL

SECL's corporate social responsibility scheme listed on DBT Portal

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, Zomato, Swiggy, Cement, Pharma stocks

Coal

Mahanadi Coalfields to retain Coal India's top spot in production

Coal India

Coal India sets 788 MT production, 765 MT offtake; rules out price cut

HDFC Bank, HDFC(Photo: Shutterstock)

HDFC Bank, Coal India: Angel One's Osho Krishan picks stocks to buy today

SQM, KABIL, Coal India, Oil India, and ONGC Videsh did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

India's plans to acquire stakes in SQM's projects have not been reported previously.

New Delhi formed KABIL - a joint venture between the state-owned National Aluminium Company, Hindustan Copper, and Mineral Exploration and Consultancy - a few years ago to acquire, develop, and process strategic minerals overseas for use in India.

India has recently stepped up efforts to secure overseas agreements for accessing critical minerals in resource-rich nations like Argentina, Australia, and Chile. New Delhi is also exploring an initial agreement with cobalt-rich Congo. Last year, KABIL signed an exploration and development agreement with a state-owned firm in Argentina for the exploration and mining of five lithium blocks. Amid growing energy needs, India is trying to encourage EV production to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.

EV sales in India accounted for just 2.5 per cent of the 4.3 million cars sold in 2024, but their 20 per cent growth rate outpaced the overall car market's 5 per cent growth. Analysts expect sales to double in 2025 from 100,000 units in the previous year, mainly due to new launches.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Center to fund chennai metro

BEML wins Rs 405 crore order for 42 more coaches from Bengaluru Metro

IREDA

Ireda secures 26 billion Japanese Yen ECB facility from SBI, Tokyo

money cash merger demerger acquire acquisition

ONGC NTPC Green completes acquisition of Ayana for ₹6,248.5 crore

Two of the largecap-oriented mutual fund (MF) offerings — flexicap and largecap funds — witnessed a spike in investor interest in October amid a fall in the equity market.

Smallcase raises $50 million in funding from Elev8 Venture, others

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties sells homes worth ₹1,000 cr in Gurugram luxury project

Topics : Coal India ONGC Videsh OIL India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon