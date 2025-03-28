Friday, March 28, 2025 | 01:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties sells homes worth ₹1,000 cr in Gurugram luxury project

Godrej Properties sells homes worth ₹1,000 cr in Gurugram luxury project

Company says it will strengthen its presence in 'extremely important market' of Gurugram

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) sold 90 homes worth over Rs 1,000 crore on the launch day of its luxury project, Godrej Astra. Image: X@GodrejProp

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Godrej Properties has said it sold 90 homes worth over ₹1,000 crore on the day its luxury project, Astra, was launched in Gurugram.
 
Godrej Astra is in the Golf Course Road micro market and spreads over 2.76 acres. According to Magicbricks.com, the average property rate there was ₹25,087 per square foot in the quarter ending December 2024, up 4 per cent quarter on quarter.
 
Golf Course Road is valued for its upscale residential and commercial properties and Astra is the company’s second launch there after Godrej Miraya, a premium residential project launched in October.
 
“We are delighted with the response to our luxury project, Godrej Astra. We’d like to take this opportunity to extend our gratitude to our customers and all stakeholders for their trust and confidence in Godrej Properties,” said Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer of Godrej Properties. “Gurugram is an extremely important market for Godrej Properties, and we look forward to further strengthening our presence there in the coming years.”
 
 
The company earlier this week sold homes worth over ₹1,000 crore with a total area of about 0.84 million square feet in its project, Godrej Madison Avenue, in Kokapet, Hyderabad. In February, the company sold inventory worth over ₹1,000 crore in Godrej Evergreen Square in Hinjewadi, Pune.

Also Read

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties sells around 90 flats for over ₹1,000 cr in Gurugram

Chris Wood, Chris, Manthan, Manthan 2025, Manthan2025

DLF, RIL, Zomato, MakeMyTrip: Chris Wood of Jefferies rejigs India exposure

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties acquires CIDCO land in Navi Mumbai for Rs 717 crore

Godrej Properties, Godrej One

Godrej Prop acquires 6.5 acres on 60-yr lease in Navi Mumbai for Rs 717 cr

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties sells homes worth over Rs 1,000 crore in Hyderabad

 
Godrej Properties’ profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3 FY25) increased by 161.2 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y), to ₹162.64 crore.
 
Sales declined by 4.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,446 crore. The company said that despite the decline it delivered sales of more than ₹5,000 crore for the sixth consecutive quarter. On a quarterly basis, sales were up by 4.8 per cent.
 
The company’s revenue from operations in Q3 FY25 stood at ₹968.88 crore, up by 193.21 per cent Y-o-Y.

More From This Section

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland's defence business bags multiple orders worth Rs 700 cr

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland's defence unit bags orders worth Rs 700 cr from Indian Army

Telecommunications

GX Group acquires Ping Communication; eyes $50 million business in LATAM

fraud

ED attaches ₹6.17 crore properties linked to Kalpataru Group companies

OpenAI's logo

OpenAI close to finalising $40 bn SoftBank-led funding at $300 bn valuation

Topics : Godrej Properties Godrej Properties' Gurugram housing projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon