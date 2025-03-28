Friday, March 28, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BEML wins Rs 405 crore order for 42 more coaches from Bengaluru Metro

BEML wins Rs 405 crore order for 42 more coaches from Bengaluru Metro

This order includes supplying seven additional metro trains (42 cars) for the Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2

Center to fund chennai metro

Representative Image: Each car is equipped with two roof-mounted Saloon Air Conditioners to ensure an optimal travel experience. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BEML Limited, a leading Rail and Defence company on Friday announced that it has been awarded an additional order of over Rs 405 crore by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

This order includes supplying seven additional metro trains (42 cars) for the Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2, bringing the total number of train sets under the contract from 53 to 60, it said.

In a statement, the BEML Limited said, "Designed and developed entirely by BEML's in-house engineering teams in Bengaluru, these state-of-the-art driverless train sets feature a robust six-car formation. Constructed using high-tensile Austenitic stainless steel, the metro cars are engineered for enhanced durability, safety, and passenger comfort."  According to the company, Each car is equipped with two roof-mounted Saloon Air Conditioners to ensure an optimal travel experience.

 

The new metro trains will incorporate advanced technological systems, including an IP-based Passenger Announcement (PA) and Passenger Information System (PIS) and a Passenger Saloon Surveillance System (PSSS), providing real-time station updates and ensuring enhanced security.

Additionally, an LCD-based Dynamic Route Map display and electrically driven automatic doors synchronised with Platform Screen Doors will further enhance passenger convenience and safety, it said.

"BEML is proud to strengthen its long-standing partnership with BMRCL by delivering state-of-the-art metro train sets designed to enhance Bangalore's urban mobility. This additional order reaffirms our commitment to providing world-class, indigenously manufactured metro solutions that align with the Government of India's AatmaNirbhar Bharat vision," Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director, BEML Limited, said.

This additional order, the company said, is an extension of contract 5RS-DM, initially awarded to BEML in August 2023 amid intense global competition.

The initial contract, valued at approximately Rs 3,177 crore, covers the design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of train sets, along with comprehensive maintenance services for up to 15 years, it stated.

The company further said the project is a key component of Bangalore Metro Rail's expansion plans under phases 2, 2A, and 2B, reinforcing BEML's leadership in India's metro manufacturing sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

