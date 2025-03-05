Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Mahanadi Coalfields to retain Coal India's top spot in production

Mahanadi Coalfields to retain Coal India's top spot in production

Till FY21, SECL was CIL's largest coal producing company. The output, however, dropped to 142.5 MT in FY22, only to be overtaken by MCL with coal production of 168.2 MT

Coal

(Photo: Shutterstock)

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

With Chhattisgarh-based South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) registering negative growth for seventh consecutive month in February, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) is set to emerge as the largest coal producing company of state-run Coal India Limited (CIL) in financial year 2024-25 (FY25).
 
Odisha-based MCL is likely to retain the top spot in CIL for the fifth consecutive year in FY25.
 
The company has set a target to produce 225 million tonnes (MT) of coal in FY25. Even as less than a month is left for the financial year to end MCL has produced 203 MT, registering a growth of 9.8 per cent compared to the previous year.
   
Till FY21, SECL was CIL’s largest coal producing company. The output, however, dropped to 142.5 MT in FY22, only to be overtaken by MCL with coal production of 168.2 MT. 
 
The SECL is struggling even in FY25. The company has so far produced 146.6 MT of coal that is 9.7 per cent less compared to the output recorded in the previous year. For the current financial year, SECL has been assigned an annual target of 206 MT of coal production. The company had produced 187 MT of coal last financial year.

SECL operates 64 coal mines, straddling between Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Of this, 39 are located in Chhattisgarh and 25 in Madhya Pradesh.
 
In February, SECL’s coal production dropped by 9.2 per cent to 17.6 MT compared to the corresponding period of the last financial year. This was the seventh consecutive month when SECL reported negative year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth that started from August 2024.
 
According to physical performance data of CIL, SECL’s output in August dropped over 28 per cent. Though the production figure of September 2024 is not available in CIL site, officials said SECL’s production was no better.
 
In October, SECL monthly production dropped 11.1 per cent to 12.4 MT compared to the previous year. Monthly production of the company in November, December and January registered negative growth of 9.9 per cent, 13.7 per cent and 11.8 per cent, respectively.
 

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

