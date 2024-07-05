Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Coforge buys 17% stake in Cigniti Technologies for Rs 645 cr via block deal

According to the block deal data available with the BSE, Coforge purchased a total of 46,18,199 shares or 16.9 per cent stake in Cigniti Technologies

Divestment, privatisation, stake sale, disinvestment

On Thursday, digital services and solutions provider Coforge acquired an 11 per cent stake in IT company Cigniti Technologies for Rs 426 crore.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT company Coforge on Friday bought a 17 per cent stake in Cigniti Technologies for Rs 645 crore through open market transactions.
According to the block deal data available with the BSE, Coforge purchased a total of 46,18,199 shares or 16.9 per cent stake in Cigniti Technologies.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 1,398.5 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 645.85 crore.
Meanwhile, Kukunuru Madhava Lakshmi and Kukunuru Kumar Bapuji, public shareholders of Cigniti Technologies have exited the firm by selling their entire 6.83 per cent stake in the firm.
In addition, Sapna P and Venkata Subramanyam Chakkilam, one of the promoters of Ciginiti, also offloaded shares in the company.
A total of 46.18 lakh shares of Cigniti were sold by Kukunuru Madhava Lakshmi, Kukunuru Kumar Bapuji, Sapna and Chakkilam at the same price.
Shares of Cigniti Technologies fell 1.28 per cent to close at Rs 1,367.20 per piece on the NSE.
On Thursday, digital services and solutions provider Coforge acquired an 11 per cent stake in IT company Cigniti Technologies for Rs 426 crore.
In May this year, Coforge said its board of directors had approved the acquisition of a 54 per cent stake in Cigniti Technologies.
Coforge has agreed to enter into a share purchase agreement with the promoters and select public shareholders of Cigniti, subject to execution of definitive agreements and completion of certain identified conditions precedent.
Last week, the Competition Commission of India cleared IT firm Coforge's proposal to acquire a majority stake in Cigniti Technologies.
Baring Private Equity Asia-promoted Coforge is an IT and IT-enabled services (ITES) provider.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

it sector

Nomura has high hopes from Infosys, Coforge ahead of Q1FY25 results

Shares

Capital Group buys over 322,000 shares of IT firm Coforge for Rs 163 cr

artificial intelligence business fintech

Coforge, Microsoft to launch innovation hub for creating GenAI solutions

Premiumstocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas

Berger Paints, Persistent: 5 oversold stocks that can bounce back up to 10%

Sudhir Singh, chief executive officer and executive director of Coforge

Cigniti Technologies acquisition will be game changer: Coforge CEO

Topics : Coforge acquisition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon