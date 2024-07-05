Business Standard
QMS Medical acquires 51% stake in Saarathi Healthcare for Rs 45 crore

Mumbai-based QMS MAS is engaged in the marketing and distribution of a wide range of medical products

The two companies will forge ahead with strength in medical products and services. (Representational)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 11:21 PM IST

QMS Medical Allied Services on Friday said it has acquired a 51 per cent stake in Saarathi Healthcare for Rs 45 crore.

Mumbai-based QMS MAS is engaged in the marketing and distribution of a wide range of medical products.
"The acquisition of Saarathi is the natural extension of our services and another step of our expansion plan. Where QMS MAS specializes in patient screening, Saarathi specializes in disease management leading to better disease outcomes essentially enabling us to provide a comprehensive portfolio to our clients," QMS Medical Allied Services CMD Mahesh Makhija said in a statement.

This move will have a significant addition to company's revenues and profitability from the onset of the next fiscal year, he added.

Saarathi Healthcare Founder & CEO Ranjeeta Vinil said the companies will forge ahead with collective strength in products and services. 

Topics : Indian healthcare Companies medical Mumbai

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

