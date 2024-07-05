Hemant Lamba submits resignation as Infosys Executive Vice President

In his resignation letter marked to Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, Lamba wrote: "I am writing to inform you of my decision to resign from the services of Infosys. I am thankful for the opportunity and experiences I have had over the years".

Infosys on Friday said Hemant Lamba, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Strategic Sales, has resigned from the company.

The Bengaluru-headquartered IT services firm informed about the resignation of the Senior Management Personnel in a statutory filing.



"This is to inform that Hemant Lamba, Senior Management Personnel, has resigned from the services of the company," Infosys said in a BSE filing.

In his resignation letter marked to Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, Lamba wrote: "I am writing to inform you of my decision to resign from the services of Infosys. I am thankful for the opportunity and experiences I have had over the years".

