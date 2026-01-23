Coforge CEO expects PE investors on board to open new growth channels

“We have never had a private equity firm on our board so far. Once the deal is consummated around April, Advent will join the board. They will have a 20 per cent stake in the firm. We do plan to work with Advent portfolio companies to see if we can use them as a new channel for driving growth,” said Singh.

He was talking to the media after the company’s third quarter FY26 results announcement.

Singh also added that the firm will not opt for the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route to write off the $500 million debt for Encora, as it has managed to raise debt from a consortium of banks at attractive interest rates.

“We have secured financing from a consortium of five banks at a mid-single-digit interest rate,” said Singh.

In December 2025, Coforge announced the acquisition of US-based Encora — an AI-native engineering firm — in an all-cash transaction worth $2.35 billion. The company expects integration costs to be in the range of $10 million to $15 million.

Singh was also confident that, keeping in mind its earlier acquisitions, in the case of Encora too, all or most of the synergies will be realised by the first quarter of FY27.

Singh called the acquisition of Encora a “defining moment” for the organisation. “It establishes a scaled AI-led engineering, data services and cloud services-based capability moat for the company. This, allied with hyper-specialised industry expertise and execution intensity, is likely to further accelerate our already industry-leading growth,” he said.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 250.2 crore for the third quarter (October–December) of FY26, up 17.6 per cent. Sequentially, the firm’s profit was down 33.4 per cent due to the impact of the new labour codes (Rs 117.9 crore), legal expenses related to acquisitions and Rs 16.2 crore due to a cybersecurity issue.

Revenue was up 28.5 per cent year on year to Rs 4,188.1 crore. Sequentially, revenue was up 5 per cent.

Singh highlighted that year-on-year dollar revenue growth stood at 32.8 per cent, while revenue from the top 10 clients grew 47 per cent.

“What is particularly reassuring about this growth — an atypical number in the current market — is the velocity of large deals and the growth of key accounts that underpin it. During this seasonally weak quarter, we signed six large deals. Our next 12 months’ signed order book is now 30 per cent higher than at the same time last year,” he said.

With a strong order book and the eventual integration of Encora, Singh is confident that the firm’s growth will be strong not only in FY26 but also in FY27.

During the quarter, the firm saw growth across verticals and geographies. On a year-on-year basis, all verticals grew well. Growth was led by healthcare and hi-tech at 56.7 per cent and 8.5 per cent quarter on quarter, respectively. Travel, transportation and hospitality grew 52.4 per cent year on year and 1.6 per cent quarter on quarter. Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), though down 2.4 per cent sequentially, grew 13.8 per cent year on year.

In terms of geography, the US grew 22 per cent year on year and 1.6 per cent quarter on quarter. Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) was up 5.9 per cent year on year, while the rest of the world grew 81 per cent.

Singh said that beyond the near-term macro narrative, the technology services industry is undergoing a fundamental shift that creates extraordinary opportunities for firms with the right capabilities.

“Clients no longer want AI strategies or pilots. They want measurable key performance indicator improvement and operational transformation. The era of experimentation is over. We are entering a new phase where AI, cloud and data together power enterprise reinvention,” he added.

When asked about revenue break-up from AI, Singh said almost 100 per cent of wins and new contracts are AI-infused. “Enterprise clients need to see digital-native velocity allied with enterprise-grade delivery maturity. We believe this is a sweet spot. On a pro forma basis, Coforge and Encora are going to be a $2.5 billion company by revenue,” he said.