Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Cognizant clarifies fresher salary issue, says 'grossly misrepresented'

Cognizant clarifies fresher salary issue, says 'grossly misrepresented'

The IT firm faced significant online backlash over the internet for its low fresher salary offering, with many comparing it to 2002 levels

Cognizant, IT industry, Congnisant

(Photo: Cognizant)

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In an official statement issued on Sunday, IT services major Cognizant said that the company was grossly misrepresented regarding its recent controversial job posting with a Rs 2.52 lakh annual compensation for freshers.

The IT firm faced significant online backlash over the internet for its low fresher salary offering, with many comparing it to 2002 levels.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement on the issue, Surya Gummadi, executive vice president and president, Cognizant Americas, said, “Our recent job posting for talent from non-engineering backgrounds, with a three-year undergraduate degree, has been grossly misrepresented.”

“This job posting, with compensation of Rs 2.52 lakh annually, was only for candidates with a three-year undergraduate degree and not for engineering graduates,” he clarified.

The company further stated that its annual compensation for fresh engineering graduates ranged from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 12 lakh.

“Our annual compensation for fresh engineering graduates ranges from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 12 lakh annually, depending on the category of hiring, skill set, and advanced industry-accredited certifications,” said Gummadi.

More From This Section

Raksha Bandhan

Quick commerce firms Blinkit, Zepto ramp up offerings this Raksha Bandhan

PremiumVedanta Resources

With KCM, Vedanta group to make a fresh-go at India's growing copper demand

Diageo, Beverages, Liquor, Alcohol

Diageo submits financial documents in Delhi police corruption investigation

H foxconn

Foxconn working to set up battery energy storage system unit in India

Burger king

US-based Burger King loses infringement suit against namesake Pune eatery


“The compensation we offer for engineering graduates is highly competitive within the IT services peer group,” he added.

In its defence, the company also stated that it invests approximately Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per associate in the initial years to train, mentor, and upskill in advanced technologies.

“This is for both engineering and non-engineering associates. Hundreds of our associates who joined us with a three-year undergraduate degree today hold key positions, from manager to assistant vice president, across the company,” said the company.

Offered a competitive hike in the industry

The company is also facing criticism for allegedly offering low hikes to its employees, which, according to reports, ranged from just one to five per cent, despite the firm posting strong profits.

Clarifying its stance on the issue, Cognizant said, “The merit increases for this cycle are tied to both individual performance and macro industry dynamics. This year, we are one of the few IT companies in India that have delivered increments and bonuses for employees. This recent pay hike is the fourth that most Cognizant associates have received in the past three years. Moreover, these hikes are just one component of the comprehensive total rewards package.”

Also Read

Cognizant, IT industry, Congnisant

Entry-level pay for engineers at Rs 4-12 lakh, best in industry: Cognizant

Salary hike, Salary, Rupee

After Rs 2.5 LPA job offer, Cognizant grants 1% salary hikes to employees

Salary

Amid Cognizant's 2.5 LPA freshers pay offer row, attention on CEO's salary

Cognizant, IT industry, Congnisant

Cognizant Q2 net rises 22% to $566 mn, revises FY24 guidance to $19.5 bn

Cognizant’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jatin Dalal

Cognizant settles CFO lawsuit with Wipro; pays Rs 4 crore in settlement

Topics : Cognizant Salary hike IT Industry IT sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon