Colgate India to strengthening leadership, improve operational efficiency

"We are focused on reaching more households in rural markets and continuing to introduce science-led innovations in urban areas. Digital agility remains a key part of our strategy," she said, adding that the company is using data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve its value chain, from forecasting to consumer engagement.

The company is refining its presence across traditional and digital retail, aiming to drive sustainable growth while contributing to a healthier future for its stakeholders.

"Our strong double-digit growth in e-commerce and competitive excellence in quick commerce are powered by best-in-class technology and a team whose resilience is unmatched. By combining sharpened execution with digital precision, we ensure Colgate remains an essential constant for every Indian consumer, across every touchpoint," Narasimhan added.

Colgate-Palmolive India is expanding into adjacent categories with new launches to cater to the modern consumer.

While talking about FY26 performance, she noted that the year presented challenges, as persistent headwinds, shifting consumer preferences, rural-urban dynamics, geopolitical uncertainties and macroeconomic pressures tested the company at every turn.

"We succeeded by doubling down on three strategic pillars: leading category growth through science-backed superiority, maintaining uncompromising cost discipline, and driving micro-distribution agility," she said.

Colgate-Palmolive India's business stabilised in the second half of FY26, driven by early positive signs in its core portfolio and improved momentum across both urban and rural trade channels.