Coworking moves beyond offices into hospitality and retail across India

While the broader hotel industry views coworking spaces as supplementary to their core business of rooms, the retail sector is emerging as a strong alternative for shared workspaces
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 11:53 PM IST
Hotels, malls and even residential villas are becoming high-demand locations for coworking and flex spaces, with chains like Ibis, Minimalist, and Bloom creating workspaces at multiple places while operators such as Awfis now run centres in several malls across India.
“What we’re seeing today is the natural evolution of flexible work. Before the pandemic, offices were the default. From homes work has moved to anywhere — holiday destinations, cafés, and eventually hotels,” said Tejus Jose, director of operations, Ibis & Ibis Styles India that began “Work@ibis” model from 2021 onwards across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Gurugram as they witnessed guests