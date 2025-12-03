Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Blinkit rolls out 'add items after ordering' feature as qcom race heats up

Blinkit rolls out 'add items after ordering' feature as qcom race heats up

Blinkit has rolled out a new feature that lets users add items after ordering while it is still being packed, without extra delivery charges, said CEO Albinder Dhindsa

blinkit

In addition to announcing the feature, Dhindsa also invited users to share feedback on how it can be improved.

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Quick commerce (qcom) platform Blinkit has rolled out a new feature that allows users to add more items even after placing an order, enabling last-minute additions. Customers can add items while the order is still being packed. For this, the platform is not charging any extra delivery fees and is also eliminating the need to place a second order.
 
What is Blinkit’s new post-order feature, and how does it work?
 
“New update on Blinkit: You can now add more items after ordering. Many of you asked for this, and we’ve now made it possible to include more items while your order is being packed. There’s no additional delivery charge, and you won't need to place a second order just because you missed something,” said Albinder Dhindsa, chief executive officer of the qcom platform.
 
 
In addition to announcing the feature, Dhindsa also invited users to share feedback on how it can be improved.
 
What other quick commerce features are rivals testing right now?

Not just Blinkit, qcom platforms are continuously experimenting with different features, categories, and products. For instance, Zepto recently kicked off pilot testing of two new offerings: Super Mall, a new vertical for high-value and premium products, and Zepto Diagnostics, an in-app diagnostics service under its pharma category.
 
Swiggy also announced a ‘Maxxsaver’ feature to increase customers’ cart sizes. It also launched a new Food on Train service, which is currently available to 122 railway stations across India.
 
What does the latest BofA survey say about consumer preference in qcom?
 
The latest consumer survey published by Bank of America (BofA) highlights that Blinkit is the most preferred qcom platform in the country, ahead of Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart Minutes, and Zepto.
 
“Blinkit is the preferred qcom platform with 31 per cent citing it as the primary app. This is ahead of Swiggy Instamart at 19 per cent,” the survey report noted. Flipkart was preferred by 14 per cent of users, ahead of Zepto at 12 per cent.

Topics : Blinkit Food delivery in India Food delivery online food delivery

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

