Hudco eyes end-to-end role for ULBs to drive Urban Challenge Fund

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco), a state-owned lender, is eyeing a larger, end-to-end role in financing grassroots corporations or urban local bodies (ULBs) to drive investment for the ₹1 trillion Urban Challenge Fund, announced by the government.
The company is working on the Urban Invest Window, its support platform, to help ULBs develop bankable infrastructure projects, and its discussion with multiple states including Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka has gained pace, Sanjay Kulshreshtha, chairman and managing director, told Business Standard in an interaction.
“States have a lot of projects lined up. We will be hand-holding them through capacity building and project formulation. Transaction advisors will be there to work with them so that they can present their projects to the investment community,” he said.
Demand for urban financing is brewing in view of the fund, announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech in February. The initiative provides 25 per cent support for bankable projects, which position cities as growth hubs.
The move presents a multi-trillion project opportunity which lenders can tap into. According to Kulshreshtha, Hudco aims to see these initiatives through to the financing stage, where it aims to be a beneficiary by extending credit.
Currently, there is a vacuum in bankability for urban projects and Hudco will look to build from the basics like preparing asset registers, capacity, assessing bankability, preparing better-detailed project reports, and seeking PPP (public-private partnership) investment.
“PPP players will be attracted and that will require investment grading. Some ULBs may go for bonds, so that triggers a thorough look into the accounts and budgets, which will have to be streamlined, because they need to be vetted for credit ratings. We are identifying ULBs who can collaborate,” said Kulshreshtha.
The lender funded largely government-backed projects so far and is starting a foray into PPP projects and sectors other than housing this financial year onwards.
“In private-sector funding, we do not have a target. We will be going strictly by the entities,” he said.
The company is eyeing opportunities worth ₹1.1 trillion in the maritime space. It is talking to PPP players for financing projects as well, Kulshreshtha said. It has also started a $1 billion urban mobility fund and is in talks with metro corporations across India for financing opportunities.
“This financial year you can expect around $500 million of financing for greenfield projects,” he said.
The company is looking at increasing its loan books to around ₹3 trillion by 2030 from ₹1.44 trillion at present, and becoming a net zero-nonperforming asset in the next 12 months.
Kulshreshtha said the company would continue to avoid the dollar market for raising funds due to currency fluctuations and would be sensitive in its external commercial borrowing, looking primarily at the Japanese market.