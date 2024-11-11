Comviva, AWS partner to make cloud based, AI driven strategy for biz growth

Business Standard
Under the collaboration, Comviva will offer Communication Service Providers (CSP) next-generation software products and platforms that are built on AWS through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

IT company Comviva has collaborated with Amazon Web Services to build a cloud-first and AI-driven strategy to achieve faster time to market and drive non-linear revenue growth, the company said on Monday.

Under the collaboration, Comviva will offer Communication Service Providers (CSP) next-generation software products and platforms that are built on AWS through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model.

"By combining our expertise in customer experience and data monetisation with AWS' unparalleled capabilities in SaaS and AI, we are poised to reduce risks, optimise costs and drive unprecedented value for our clients globally," Comviva Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Chandiramani said in a statement.

 

AWS and Comviva are also working together in areas like product modernisation, competency development, culture transformation, business growth, and generative AI enablement, it added.

"As Comviva embarks on its journey to becoming a truly SaaS organisation, AWS is excited to collaborate with the company as its preferred cloud," AWS India and South Asia head of business development VG Sundar Ram said.

Comviva has been collaborating with AWS APN partners for over three years, driving infrastructure governance and accelerating modernisation efforts across its cloud ecosystem.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

