Sensex (-0.21%)
65655.15 -139.58
Nifty (-0.19%)
19694.00 -37.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.13%)
6464.30 + 8.65
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
41856.45 + 45.20
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
43584.95 1.00
Heatmap

CONCOR ties up Indraprastha Gas to explore possibility of LNG infra

CONCOR and IGL also agree to explore the possibility of transportation of LNG in future through railway rakes from LNG terminals near sea ports like Dahej in Gujarat to desired locations within India

Indraprastha Gas Limited

Indraprastha Gas Limited

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 9:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Railway PSU Container Corporation of India Ltd has signed an agreement with Indraprastha Gas Ltd to explore the possibility of setting up LNG or LCNG infrastructure at its terminals in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.
This strategic partnership aims to revolutionise the logistics sector replacing diesel with natural gas, the Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"CONCOR and IGL have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the possibility of setting up LNG/LCNG infrastructure within the premise of CONCOR terminals. Initially, both LNG and LCNG facilities shall be installed at Dadri (Gautam Budh Nagar) terminal of CONCOR," the statement said.
CONCOR and IGL also agree to explore the possibility of transportation of LNG in future through railway rakes from LNG terminals near sea ports like Dahej in Gujarat to the desired locations within India.
The MoU signifies the commitment of both CONCOR and IGL to reduce carbon emissions and promote a cleaner, greener future for the transportation industry. LNG trucks emit significantly lower levels of greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional diesel trucks, contributing to a cleaner environment and aligning with global sustainability goals.
As part of the MoU, both entities shall jointly examine the possibility of using LNG-fired engines in place of existing diesel-fired engines, in various terminals of CONCOR.
Sanjay Swarup, Chairman & Managing Director CONCOR said, "CONCOR is dedicated to embracing innovative solutions that not only enhance operational efficiency but also align with our responsibility towards the environment. The partnership with IGL for LNG truck refuelling is a testament to our commitment to a greener future.
K K Chatiwal, Managing Director, IGL, stated, This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our commitment to environmental sustainability. By creating the required LNG infrastructure, we aim to set new benchmarks for eco-friendly transportation in the industry.

Also Read

Volume, margin movement to be key drivers for Concor stock going ahead

Concor disinvestment: Dipam may seek finmin, inter-ministerial group help

IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for second auction in row

GAIL to invest Rs 30,000 cr in next 3 years, scouts for LNG supplies abroad

APM Terminals Pipavav consolidated profit rises 14% to Rs 68 cr in Q1

Tata Power Renewable Energy adds 1.4 GW in group captive projects

'We are struggling to keep afloat': SpiceJet to Delhi High Court

Real estate developer Oberoi Realty flying high on the new launches

Jio Financial Services in talks with bankers for maiden bond issue

Liquidation share in insolvency cases on the decline, shows IBBI data

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Concor Indraprastha Gas LNG CNG

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveJio Financial ServicesWorld Heritage WeekIndia vs Australia CWC 2023 FinalState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus 12 Smartphone

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon