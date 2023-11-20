Jio Financial Services in talks with bankers for maiden bond issue

Jio Financial Services is in initial discussions with merchant bankers for its inaugural bond issuance, market sources said.

Mukesh Ambani’s financial services venture is looking to raise between Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore through 5-year bonds, which could be during the Jan-March period, sources said.

“As they are an NBFC (Non-banking finance company), coming in the market for the first time, they can’t go too long and they can’t go too short either. Market expects a 5-year bond issuance in the last quarter of the current financial year,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner at Rockfort Fincap.

The NBFC is currently undergoing the credit rating process and obtaining the necessary approvals, as per sources.

“Looking at its capitalisation and such a large industrial presence, in all probability, they are going to get the AAA rating. But so far, there is no rating announced,” said Ajay Manglunia, managing director and head -- institutional fixed income at JM Financial.

Jio Financial Services doubled its net profit during the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY24) from the previous quarter to Rs 668.18 crore from Rs 331.92 crore in Q1FY24 on the back of healthy growth in revenue.

The demerged financial arm of Reliance Industries aims to become a full-service financial sector player with operations across retail lending, asset management, insurance broking, and digital payments.

The company had announced a 50:50 joint venture with BlackRock for the asset management business. According to the arrangement, the two entities will make an initial investment of $150 million each.

Recently, the company got approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to appoint Isha Ambani, Anshuman Thakur, and Hitesh Sethia as the Directors of the company.

Market participants said that the rate on the bonds might be 15-25 basis points higher than that on Reliance Industries bonds issued earlier this month.

“Reliance was a manufacturing company, and this is an NBFC. So typically other AAA rated NBFCs are at around an 8% handle,” said Manglunia.

Also Read Jio AirFiber: Reliance Jio to launch 5G-powered fixed wireless access today Reliance Jio turns seven: Here is a look at the latest tariff vouchers RIL up 4%; sets July 20 as record date for share allotment in Jio Financial Top headlines: Jio Financial India's most valued NBFC, turmeric prices soar Jio Financial lists at Rs 265, becomes 33rd most-valued co; should you buy? Share of liquidations in IBC cases on a downward trend, shows data Cipla receives USFDA warning on GMP violations; analysts remain bullish Amway generated proceeds of crime of over Rs 4k cr via MLM scheme: ED Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc partners with Inland EV Green Services Upcoming Mahindra XUV.e8 leaked ahead of official launch; details inside

Reliance Industries had raised Rs 20,000 crore on November 9 through 10-year bonds at a coupon of 7.79 per cent. It was the largest bond issue by a non-financial Indian firm. The majority of the subscribers were large insurance companies and pension funds.

Earlier, erstwhile HDFC had raised Rs 25,000 crore in February before its merger with HDFC Bank through 10-year bonds at a coupon of 7.97 per cent, marking it as the largest bond issuance by an Indian company.