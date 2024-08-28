Construction firm BCD Group appoints Ashwinder R Singh as VC, CEO

BCD Group, which is into construction and real estate development, has appointed Ashwinder R Singh as Vice Chairman and CEO of the company.
Angad Singh Bedi, the current Managing Director, has been elevated to Chairman and Managing Director.
Before joining BCD, Singh was CEO-Residential at Bharti Urban, a Bengaluru-based real estate developer. He has over 27 years of experience in the real estate sector.
