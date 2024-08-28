Business Standard
Construction firm BCD Group appoints Ashwinder R Singh as VC, CEO

Construction firm BCD Group appoints Ashwinder R Singh as VC, CEO

Angad Singh Bedi, the current Managing Director, has been elevated to Chairman and Managing Director

BCD Group

Before joining BCD, Singh was CEO-Residential at Bharti Urban, a Bengaluru-based real estate developer. | Source: bcdindia.in

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BCD Group, which is into construction and real estate development, has appointed Ashwinder R Singh as Vice Chairman and CEO of the company.
Angad Singh Bedi, the current Managing Director, has been elevated to Chairman and Managing Director.
Before joining BCD, Singh was CEO-Residential at Bharti Urban, a Bengaluru-based real estate developer. He has over 27 years of experience in the real estate sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : construction firms Construction sector Real Estate

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

