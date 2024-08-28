Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Paytm gets govt approval for downstream investment in payments arm PPSL

Paytm gets govt approval for downstream investment in payments arm PPSL

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had rejected Paytm's PA licence permit application in November 2022 and instructed the company to reapply with Press Note 3 compliance

Paytm

The company will reapply for a payment aggregator (PA) licence. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech firm One97 Communications -- the owner of Paytm brand -- has received the government's approval for downstream investment in wholly owned subsidiary Paytm Payments Services Ltd, a regulatory filing said on Wednesday.
The company will reapply for a payment aggregator (PA) licence, it said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"We would like to inform you that PPSL has received approval from the Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services, vide its letter dated August 27, 2024, for downstream investment from the Company into PPSL. With this approval in place, PPSL will proceed to resubmit its PA application. In the meantime, PPSL will continue to provide online payment aggregation services to existing partners," Paytm filing said.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had rejected Paytm's PA licence permit application in November 2022 and instructed the company to reapply with Press Note 3 compliance under foreign direct investment norms.
As per Press Note 3, the government had made its prior approval mandatory for investments from nations that share land borders with India.
At the time of application rejection, China's Alibaba Group was the biggest stakeholder in the company.
The RBI's PA guidelines also state that a single entity cannot continue to provide an e-commerce marketplace along with payment aggregator services and such payment aggregator services must be separated from the e-commerce marketplace business.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Zomato, Zomato stock, Food delivery

Zomato completes acquisition of Paytm's entertainment ticketing biz

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stocks to Watch, Aug 27: Medi Assist, Bondada, Paytm, Repro India, Mazagon

PremiumVijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm Founder

Paytm seeks Sebi settlement over potential ESOP issuance norms violation

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm Founder

Paytm shares sink 9% on reports of Sebi's show cause notice to Vijay Sharma

Zomato, Zomato stock, Food delivery

Did Zomato pull a 'Blinkit' with Paytm's ticketing biz buy? Analysts weigh

Topics : Paytm One 97 Communications RBI Paytm Payments Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon