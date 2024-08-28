Deepinder Goyal launches Zomato for employers to ease corporate food orders

Food delivery giant Zomato , on Wednesday (August 28), announced that it is launching a new feature named Zomato for Enterprise (ZFE), tailored to assist corporate employees with business-related orders.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced that this feature would streamline the management of company food expenses. Zomato highlighted that the service is intended to simplify the reimbursement process provided by companies. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Excited to introduce Zomato for Enterprise (ZFE), a platform designed for companies to solve food expense management,” Goyal wrote on X.

He further explained that a significant portion of Zomato orders from corporate employees are business-related and require reimbursement, which can be a cumbersome and lengthy process.

“A lot of Zomato orders placed by corporate employees are business-related and need to be reimbursed by the company. The reimbursement process is cumbersome and time-consuming,” he said.



With this new offering, employees can charge their food orders directly to their employers, eliminating the need to pay upfront. Moreover, companies can leverage ZFE to add employees, set budgets for orders, and establish specific ordering guidelines.

“With ZFE, employees can simply bill their business orders directly to their employer, without having to pay. Companies can use ZFE to add employees, set budgets, define ordering rules and much more. ZFE adds convenience to your employees, while we take care of the rest – with complete transparency (SIC),” Goyal noted on X.

He also mentioned that over 100 leading companies are already using ZFE and encouraged others to adopt this new feature.

“Over 100 top companies are already using ZFE. We are grateful for their feedback, which has helped shape this initiative. We invite all corporate leaders to try ZFE in your organisation. Write to us at enterprise@zomato.com to get started,” Goyal added.

Zomato finalises Paytm’s ticketing business acquisition

Earlier today, Business Standard reported that Zomato has finalised the acquisition of fintech giant Paytm’s entertainment ticketing arm, Paytm Insider, as confirmed by both companies in regulatory filings.

Last week, Zomato revealed plans to acquire Paytm Insider for approximately Rs 2,048 crore, aiming to expand its “going-out” business and introduce new use cases.

As part of the deal, Zomato has fully acquired Paytm’s movie ticketing business, Orbgen Technologies Pvt Ltd (OTPL), for approximately Rs 1,264.6 crore and its events ticketing division, Wasteland Entertainment Pvt Ltd, for around Rs 783.8 crore.

The acquired businesses will soon be rebranded under a new going-out app called ‘District’, set to launch in the coming weeks.

District will mark Zomato’s third major venture following the success of its food delivery service and its quick commerce initiative, Blinkit. With this new vertical, Zomato is targeting the largely fragmented live events and ticketing sector.