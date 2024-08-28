Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / GRM Overseas buys stake in Rage Coffee in push into new-age brands

GRM Overseas buys stake in Rage Coffee in push into new-age brands

The company becomes the largest shareholder in three-year-old Rage Coffee's parent, whose investors include Sixth Sense Ventures, and prominent figures such as cricketer Virat Kohli

deal contract handshake

Representative Image

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

GRM Overseas, India's third-largest rice exporter, said on Wednesday that it bought a 44 per cent stake in the parent of instant coffee maker Rage Coffee, as a part its move to invest in various new-age consumer brands.
GRM, which mainly deals with rice, flour and edible oils, said it bought the stake in Swmabhan Commerce through primary infusion and secondary buyouts, but did not disclose financial details, citing confidentiality reasons.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company becomes the largest shareholder in three-year-old Rage Coffee's parent, whose investors include Sixth Sense Ventures, and prominent figures such as cricketer Virat Kohli. The release did not say who sold their stakes.
The stake purchase, said GRM, is its first major deal under its new investment platform set up to spend 2 billion rupees (nearly $24 million) in new-age direct-to-consumer brands.
GRM said these investments are aimed at deriving 20 per cent of its revenue from new-age companies such as Rage Coffee.
For its part, Rage Coffee plans to open coffee shops, entering the brick-and-mortar space dominated by international brands such as Tata Starbucks and Barista as well as private equity-backed startups like Third Wave and Blue Tokai.

More From This Section

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

IPO-bound hotel chain Oyo aims three-fold profit surge to over Rs 700 crore

Zomato ZFE

Deepinder Goyal launches Zomato for employers to ease corporate food orders

SBI Chairman, CS Setty

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty takes over as SBI Chairman, succeeds Dinesh Khara

Elon musk, musk, Elon

SpaceX Starlink to provide free emergency service for all phones: Elon Musk

Drugs medicine

Abbott India recalls Pentids antibiotic batches over packaging issues

GRM said it expects to complete the purchase in one year.
Its stock price jumped as much as 4.3 per cent on the news before settling 1.7 per cent higher.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Oil and gas exploration

US oil, gas M&A activity rose 57% in 2023 as industry consolidated: Report

PremiumMergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

Value of mergers and acquisitions at lowest level in at least 76 months

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs taps BofA bankers for India dealmaking roles: Reports

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy (Photo: ANI)

Infosys to acquire German firm in-tech in 450 mn euro all-cash deal

Merger and acquisition

Magicrete completes process of acquisition of majority stake in Maxlite

Topics : Mergers & Acquisitions acquisition rice export Indian coffee houses

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon