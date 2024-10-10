Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Continuing revival plans, Air India places order for 85 Airbus jets: Report

Continuing revival plans, Air India places order for 85 Airbus jets: Report

Airbus said on Wednesday an unnamed customer had placed an order for 75 A320-family jets and 10 long-haul A350s

Air India

File Photo of Air India plane

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India is continuing its revival by adding an order for 85 Airbus planes on top of an historic order for European and US jets last year, industry sources said.

Airbus said on Wednesday an unnamed customer had placed an order for 75 A320-family jets and 10 long-haul A350s. The sources said Air India was behind the order, which could be matched by a similar top-up order from Boeing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Tata Group's Air India was not immediately available for comment on the deal, first reported by Bloomberg. Airbus, whose orders bulletin was published shortly before Tata announced the death of former chairman Ratan Tata, declined comment.

 

 


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ratan Tata

Air India, Vistara make inflight announcements remembering Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata

When Ratan Tata flew F-16 and F-18 jets back to back over Bengaluru skies

PremiumAir India

Merger pains: A-I, Vistara in churn over pilots' career progression plan

Air India

Air India's Delhi-London flight diverted to Denmark for medical emergency

PremiumAir India

Merger in full swing: Air India group to introduce uniform crew policy

Topics : Air India Airbus Boeing Ratan Tata

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon