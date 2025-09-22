Monday, September 22, 2025 | 12:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Country Club Hospitality to raise $100 mn for premium property projects

Country Club Hospitality to raise $100 mn for premium property projects

The funds will be raised either through GDR (global depository receipts) or FCCB (foreign currency convertible bonds), its Chairman and Managing Director Y Rajeev Reddy said

Country Club Hospitality

Besides clubs and resorts, CCHHL has forayed into real estate projects, both in the residential and commercial space. Image: https://countryclubindia.net/

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd (CCHHL) is planning to raise $100 million to set up premium leisure properties in the country, a top company official said.

The funds will be raised either through GDR (global depository receipts) or FCCB (foreign currency convertible bonds), its Chairman and Managing Director Y Rajeev Reddy told PTI.

Reddy said the funds would be used for setting up clubs and resorts at various locations across India.

He said the company has turned debt-free by repaying Rs 600 crore in the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal.

The Hyderabad-headquartered company operates and manages 30 properties on its own, while another 30 are managed through the franchise route.

 

Besides clubs and resorts, CCHHL has forayed into real estate projects, both in the residential and commercial space.

Reddy said such real estate projects would come up in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ultra Gas and Energy Ltd UGEL

Ultra Gas & Energy to invest ₹900 cr in 100 LNG retail outlets across India

Kukrure Jowar Puffs

PepisCo enters millet-based snacking category with its Kurkure brand

real estate, realty firms

Brokers' body resolves differences with MagicBricks after disrespect row

Enforcement Directorate

ED searches Himachal aerospace, realty firm promoters in Fema case

Yes Bank, yes bank New Logo

YES Bank says SMBC stake buy paves way for possible rating upgrade

Topics : hospitality Hospitality industry hotels

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon